HARARE Aug 14 Zimbabwe have named teenage all-rounder Luke Jongwe in their one-day international squad for the three-match series against South Africa in Bulawayo starting on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has only played eight List A limited overs matches in his entire career, but was impressive for Zimbabwe A against Afghanistan last month.

He is the only player in the extended 17-man squad not to have represented Zimbabwe in one of the game's three formats.

Off-spinner John Nyumbu, who played well in this week's nine-wicket test loss to South Africa, will hope to make his debut in 50-over cricket.

However, there is no place for top-order batsman Mark Vermeulen, recalled after a decade out of the test side for the match against the Proteas but discarded again after scores of 14 and 21.

The one-day side will be captained by Elton Chigumbura, who takes over from regular test skipper and the team's best batsman, Brendan Taylor.

After the three matches against South Africa, Australia arrive for a triangular series that begins on Aug. 25. Zimbabwe will announce the squad for those games at a later stage.

Squad

Zimbabwe: Elton Chigumbura (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Luke Jongwe, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Neville Madziva, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, John Nyumbu, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusimuzi Sibanda, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ken Ferris)