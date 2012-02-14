Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 14 New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Scores:
Zimbabwe 200-2 off 20 overs (B. Taylor 75 not out, H. Masakadza 62) v New Zealand 202-5 off 19.4 overs (J. Franklin 60, R. Nicol 56)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.