BRIDGETOWN, March 12 Scoreboard at the close of first day of the first test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat Zimbabwe first innings T. Mawoyo c Powell b Shillingford 50 V. Sibanda b Roach 12 H. Masakadza c Samuels b Roach 17 B. Taylor b Gabriel 26 C. Ervine b Samuels 29 M. Waller lbw b Shillingford 9 R. Chakabva c Powell b Shillingford 15 G. Cremer c Bravo b Samuels 25 R. Price not out 12 K. Jarvis c Powell b Samuels 0 T. Chatara c Roach b Samuels 2 Extras (b-4, lb-10) 14 Total (all out; 76.4 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-59 3-100 4-110 5-135 6-158 7-196 8-196 9-197 Bowling: Roach 13-3-31-2, Best 12-3-33-0, Gabriel 14-5-45-1, Sammy 9-5-17-0, Shillingford 22-4-58-3, Samuels 6.4-1-13-4. West Indies first innings C. Gayle not out 11 K. Powell lbw Jarvis 5 K. Roach lbw Jarvis 0 D. Bravo not out 0 Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2 Total (for two wickets; 11 overs) 18 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 Still to bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, S. Gabriel, T. Best, S Shillingford. Bowling (to date): Jarvis 6-2-9-2 (1nb, 1w), Chatara 4-3-8-0, G. Cremer 1-0-1-0 - - Second test: Windsor Park, Roseau March 20-24