March 14 Scoreboard after the first test between
West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown,
Barbados on Thursday:
Zimbabwe first innings 211
West Indies first innings 307
Zimbabwe second innings (overnight 41-3)
T. Mawoyo c Sammy b Gabriel 9
V. Sibanda c & b Shillingford 15
H. Masakadza c Sammy b Shillingford 1
R. Price b Roach 7
B. Taylor c Powell b Shillingford 6
C. Ervine not out 23
M. Waller c Powell b Shillingford 5
R. Chakabva b Shillingford 6
G. Cremer c Ramdin b Shillingford 14
K. Jarvis c Ramdin b Gabriel 9
T. Chatara b Gabriel 0
Extras (b-8, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 12
Total (all out, 41.4 overs) 107
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-26 3-39 4-47 5-47 6-58 7-77 8-97
9-107
Bowling: Roach 10-7-12-1, Best 8-2-26-0 (1w), Gabriel
7.4-3-10-3 (1nb), Shillingford 16-4-49-6
West Indies second innings
G. Gayle not out 4
K. Powell c Cremer b Chatara 6
D. Bravo not out 1
Extras (b-1) 1
Total (for one wicket, five overs) 12
Fall of wicket: 1-8
Did not bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, D.
Sammy, S. Gabriel, K. Roach, T. Best, S. Shillingford
Bowling: Jarvis 3-1-10-0, Chatara 2-1-1-1
Result: West Indies won by nine wickets
West Indies lead two-match series 1-0
Second test: Windsor Park, Roseau, March 20-24
