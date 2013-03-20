March 20 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to field

Zimbabwe first innings

T. Mawoyo b Gabriel 8

V. Sibanda c Roach b Gabriel 32

H. Masakadza b Shillingford 14

B. Taylor not out 26

C. Ervine not out 5

Extras (b-5, w-1, nb-1) 7

Total (for three wickets; 27 overs) 92

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-43, 3-64

To bat: S. Williams, M. Waller, G. Cremer, P. Utseya, K. Jarvis, T. Chatara

Bowling: Roach 7-0-30-0, Best 5-0-22-0 (1 nb, 1 w), Gabriel 5-4-4-2, Sammy 5-2-15-0, Shillingford 5-1-15-1

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Shillingford.

