March 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
first day of the second and final test between West Indies and
Zimbabwe at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss
Zimbabwe first innings
T. Mawoyo b Gabriel 8
V. Sibanda c Roach b Gabriel 32
H. Masakadza b Shillingford 14
B. Taylor b Shillingford 33
C. Ervine lbw Samuels 18
S. Williams c Powell b Samuels 31
M. Waller c Best b Shillingford 9
G. Cremer c Powell b Samuels 0
P. Utseya lbw b Shillingford 9
K. Jarvis not out 1
T. Chatara lbw b Shillingford 4
Extras (b-10, lb-4, w-1, nb-1) 16
Total (all out, 60.5 overs) 175
Fall: 1-42 2-43 3-64 4-105 5-141 6-158 7-158 8-161 9-171
Bowling: Roach 7-0-30-0, Best 10-0-32-0 (nb-1, w-1), Gabriel
8-6-10-2, Sammy 5-1-15-0, Shillingford 21.5-4-59-5, Samuels
9-3-15-3
West Indies first innings
G. Gayle not out 61
K. Powell b Jarvis 24
D. Bravo c Taylor b Jarvis 0
M. Samuels not out 26
Extras (lb-3) 3
Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 114
Fall: 1-35 2-35
To bat: S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, S. Gabriel, K.
Roach, T. Best, S. Shillingford.
Bowling: Jarvis 7-2-35-2, Chatara 7-2-21-0, Masakadza
4-2-10-0, Cremer 6-0-27-0, Utseya 3-0-18-0
West Indies won first test by nine wickets
