March 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second and final test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss Zimbabwe first innings T. Mawoyo b Gabriel 8 V. Sibanda c Roach b Gabriel 32 H. Masakadza b Shillingford 14 B. Taylor b Shillingford 33 C. Ervine lbw Samuels 18 S. Williams c Powell b Samuels 31 M. Waller c Best b Shillingford 9 G. Cremer c Powell b Samuels 0 P. Utseya lbw b Shillingford 9 K. Jarvis not out 1 T. Chatara lbw b Shillingford 4 Extras (b-10, lb-4, w-1, nb-1) 16 Total (all out, 60.5 overs) 175 Fall: 1-42 2-43 3-64 4-105 5-141 6-158 7-158 8-161 9-171 Bowling: Roach 7-0-30-0, Best 10-0-32-0 (nb-1, w-1), Gabriel 8-6-10-2, Sammy 5-1-15-0, Shillingford 21.5-4-59-5, Samuels 9-3-15-3 West Indies first innings G. Gayle not out 61 K. Powell b Jarvis 24 D. Bravo c Taylor b Jarvis 0 M. Samuels not out 26 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 114 Fall: 1-35 2-35 To bat: S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, S. Gabriel, K. Roach, T. Best, S. Shillingford. Bowling: Jarvis 7-2-35-2, Chatara 7-2-21-0, Masakadza 4-2-10-0, Cremer 6-0-27-0, Utseya 3-0-18-0 West Indies won first test by nine wickets