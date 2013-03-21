March 21 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second and final test between West Indies and Zimbabwe at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Thursday. West Indies won the toss and elected to field Zimbabwe first innings 175 West Indies first innings (overnight 114-2) G. Gayle c Jarvis b Utseya 101 K. Powell b Jarvis 24 D. Bravo c Taylor b Jarvis 0 M. Samuels b Chatara 26 S. Chanderpaul c Williams b Utseya 108 D. Ramdin lbw b Cremer 86 D. Sammy c Masakadza b Cremer 9 S. Shillingford not out 4 K. Roach b Utseya 0 T. Best not out 11 Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-1) 12 Total (for eight wickets, 117 overs) 381 Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-35 3-114 4-181 5-354 6-366 7-370 8-370 To bat: S. Gabriel Bowling (to date): Jarvis 21-3-82-2 (w-1), Chatara 22-2-69-1, Masakadza 17-6-48-0, Cremer 34-6-102-2, Utseya 22-6-60-3, Williams 1-0-9-0 - - West Indies won first test by nine wickets. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tom Pilcher; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)