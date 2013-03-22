March 22 Scoreboard after West Indies beat
Zimbabwe by an innings and 65 runs on the third day of the
second and final test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on
Friday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
Zimbabwe first innings 175
West Indies first innings 381-8 dec
Zimbabwe second innings
V. Sibanda lbw b Sammy 35
H. Masakadza c Ramdin b Best 17
B. Taylor c Powell b Shillingford 7
C. Ervine c Gayle b Shillingford 8
S. Williams c Chanderpaul b Shillingford 6
M. Waller c Sammy b Samuels 20
T. Mawoyo c Sammy b Shillingford 0
G. Cremer c Samuels b Shillingford 20
P. Utseya not out 10
K. Jarvis c Sammy b Samuels 1
T. Chatara c Gabriel b Samuels 0
Extras (b-8, lb-9) 17
Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 141
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-64 3-64 4-73 5-92 6-96 7-114 8-138
9-141
Bowling: Best 7-2-11-1, Roach 3-0-12-0, Gabriel 3-0-19-0,
Shillingford 15-4-34-5, Sammy 5-1-13-1, Samuels 9.2-0-35-3
- -
West Indies won first test by nine wickets and the series
2-0.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tom Pilcher;
(mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Messaging
mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)