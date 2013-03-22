March 22 Scoreboard after West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 65 runs on the third day of the second and final test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Friday. West Indies won the toss and elected to field Zimbabwe first innings 175 West Indies first innings 381-8 dec Zimbabwe second innings V. Sibanda lbw b Sammy 35 H. Masakadza c Ramdin b Best 17 B. Taylor c Powell b Shillingford 7 C. Ervine c Gayle b Shillingford 8 S. Williams c Chanderpaul b Shillingford 6 M. Waller c Sammy b Samuels 20 T. Mawoyo c Sammy b Shillingford 0 G. Cremer c Samuels b Shillingford 20 P. Utseya not out 10 K. Jarvis c Sammy b Samuels 1 T. Chatara c Gabriel b Samuels 0 Extras (b-8, lb-9) 17 Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-64 3-64 4-73 5-92 6-96 7-114 8-138 9-141 Bowling: Best 7-2-11-1, Roach 3-0-12-0, Gabriel 3-0-19-0, Shillingford 15-4-34-5, Sammy 5-1-13-1, Samuels 9.2-0-35-3 - - West Indies won first test by nine wickets and the series 2-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tom Pilcher; (mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)