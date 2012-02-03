Feb 3 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat
Zimbabwe by 90 runs at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday in
the first of three one-day international matches.
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field
New Zealand
R. Nicol c Taylor b Meth 0
M. Guptill b Chigumbura 70
B. McCullum lbw b Jarvis 3
K. Williamson c&b S. Masakadza 35
T. Latham c Taibu b Chigumbura 24
D. Brownlie run out 19
N. McCullum b S. Masakadza 30
A. Ellis b S. Masakadza 33
D. Bracewell not out 8
K. Mills b Jarvis 7
T. Southee lbw b S. Masakadza 3
Extras: (w-9, lb-7) 16
Total: (all out, 48.3 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 4-2, 92-3, 130-4, 147-5, 166-6, 223-7,
230-8, 241-9
Bowling: Meth 7-0-48-1 (w-3); Jarvis 9-1-41-2 (w-1); S.
Masakadza 9.3-0-46-4 (w-3); Chigumbura 10-0-46-2; Price
10-1-47-0, H. Masakadza 3-0-13-0 (w-2)
Zimbabwe
H. Masakadza run out 7
S. Matsikenyeri lbw b Mills 1
R. Chakabva c Nicol b Mills 2
B. Taylor c Ellis b Nicol 58
T. Taibu c Williamson b Ellis 20
M. Waller lbw b Nicol 12
E. Chigumbura c&b Bracewell 15
K. Meth lbw b Nicol 10
S. Masakadza c Nicol b Mills 2
R. Price not out 26
K. Jarvis st B. McCullum b Nicol 2
Extras: (w-3) 3
Total (all out, 41.1 overs) 158
Fall of wickets: 3-1, 10-2, 15-3, 67-4, 97-5, 110-6, 119-7,
122-8, 156-9
Bowling: Mills 8-2-26-3 (w-3); Bracewell 8-1-33-1; Southee
8-0-27-0, Ellis 8-1-34-1, Nicol 4.1-0-19-4, N. McCullum 5-0-19-0
Remaining one-day fixtures:
Feb. 6 - 2nd ODI, Cobham Oval, Whangarei
Feb. 9 - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier
