Feb 6 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat
Zimbabwe by 141 runs at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Monday in
the second of three one-day international matches.
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field
New Zealand
R. Nicol c S. Masakadza b Utsyea 146
M. Guptill c S. Masakadza b Price 77
J. Oram c Chakabva b H. Masakadza 59
B. McCullum c S. Masakadza b Utseya 20
K. Williamson c H. Masakadza b Utsyea 4
T. Latham b S. Masakadza 48
D. Brownlie not out 2
A. Ellis not out 7
Extras: (w-7, b-1, lb-1) 9
Total: (for six wickets, 50 overs) 372
Fall of wickets: 131-1, 208-2, 246-3, 261-4, 353-5, 364-6
Did not bat: Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Tim Southee
Bowling: S. Masakadza 8-1-68-1 (w-2); Jarvis 9-1-73-0;
Utseya 10-0-71-3; Chigumbura 8-0-55-0 (w-4); Price 10-0-67-1
(w-1); H. Masakadza 5-0-36-1
Zimbabwe
H. Masakadza c Browlie b Southee 5
S. Matsikenyeri c Ellis b Mills 3
R. Chakabva lbw b Oram 11
B. Taylor c B. McCullum b Mills 4
T. Taibu c Nethula b Nicol 50
M. Waller c B. McCullum b Oram 18
E. Chigumbura b Oram 63
P. Utseya not out 27
S. Masakadza c Ellis b Williamson 38
R. Price not out 0
Extras: (w-8, lb-4) 12
Total: (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 17-3, 35-4, 62-5, 142-6, 162-7,
231-8
Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis
Bowling: Mills 8-1-27-2; Southee 10-0-50-1 (w-4), Oram
10-1-29-3 (w-2); Nethula 10-0-55-0; Nicol 4-0-25-1, Ellis
5-0-25-0 (w-2); Williamson 3-0-16-1
Previous results:
Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs
Remaining fixtures:
Feb 9 - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier
Feb 12 - 1st Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland
Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton
