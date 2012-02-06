Feb 6 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 141 runs at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Monday in the second of three one-day international matches.

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field

New Zealand R. Nicol c S. Masakadza b Utsyea 146 M. Guptill c S. Masakadza b Price 77 J. Oram c Chakabva b H. Masakadza 59 B. McCullum c S. Masakadza b Utseya 20 K. Williamson c H. Masakadza b Utsyea 4 T. Latham b S. Masakadza 48 D. Brownlie not out 2 A. Ellis not out 7 Extras: (w-7, b-1, lb-1) 9 Total: (for six wickets, 50 overs) 372 Fall of wickets: 131-1, 208-2, 246-3, 261-4, 353-5, 364-6 Did not bat: Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Tim Southee

Bowling: S. Masakadza 8-1-68-1 (w-2); Jarvis 9-1-73-0; Utseya 10-0-71-3; Chigumbura 8-0-55-0 (w-4); Price 10-0-67-1 (w-1); H. Masakadza 5-0-36-1

Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c Browlie b Southee 5 S. Matsikenyeri c Ellis b Mills 3 R. Chakabva lbw b Oram 11 B. Taylor c B. McCullum b Mills 4 T. Taibu c Nethula b Nicol 50 M. Waller c B. McCullum b Oram 18 E. Chigumbura b Oram 63 P. Utseya not out 27 S. Masakadza c Ellis b Williamson 38 R. Price not out 0 Extras: (w-8, lb-4) 12 Total: (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 17-3, 35-4, 62-5, 142-6, 162-7, 231-8 Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis

Bowling: Mills 8-1-27-2; Southee 10-0-50-1 (w-4), Oram 10-1-29-3 (w-2); Nethula 10-0-55-0; Nicol 4-0-25-1, Ellis 5-0-25-0 (w-2); Williamson 3-0-16-1

Previous results:

Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs

Remaining fixtures:

Feb 9 - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier

Feb 12 - 1st Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland

Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford;