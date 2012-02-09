Feb 9 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat
Zimbabwe by 202 runs at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday in the
third and final one-day international match.
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat
New Zealand
R. Nicol lbw b Utseya 61
M. Guptill st Taibu b Price 85
J. Oram b Jarvis 25
B. McCullum c Mawoyo b Jarvis 119
K. Williamson lbw b Chigumbura 38
N. McCullum c Matsikenyeri b Price 21
A. Ellis run out 5
D. Bracewell c Taylor b Vitori 1
T. Latham not out 7
Extras: (w-8, b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 11
Total: (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 373
Fall of wickets: 153-1, 154-2, 192-3, 276-4, 320-5, 344-6,
364-7
Did not bat: Tarun Nethula, Michael Bates
Bowling: Vitori 9-0-105-1 (w-4); Jarvis 9-0-58-2 (nb-1);
Chigumbura 10-0-92-1 (w-3); Price 10-0-59-2 (w-1); Utseya
10-1-47-1; Waller 2-0-10-0
Zimbabwe
T. Mawoyo run out 9
S. Matsikenyeri lbw b Bracewell 5
B. Taylor c sub b Williamson 65
T. Taibu c sub b Bates 26
M. Waller run out 4
R. Chakabva c sub b N. McCullum 24
E. Chigumbura lbw b Nethula 16
P. Utseya c Williamson b Nethula 5
R. Price c Bates b Williamson 14
B. Vitori c B. McCullum b N. McCullum 0
K. Jarvis not out 0
Extras: (w-3) 3
Total: (all out, 44 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 14-1, 14-2, 81-3, 101-4, 115-5, 137-6, 147-7,
168-8, 171-9
Bowling: Bracewell 8-1-26-1; Bates 8-1-24-1; Oram 4-0-17-0
(w-2); Nethula 10-1-41-2; Ellis 8-1-29-0 (w-1); N. McCullum
3-0-21-2; Williamson 3-0-13-2
Previous results:
Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs
Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs
Remaining fixtures:
Feb 12 - 1st Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland
Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer;