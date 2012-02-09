Feb 9 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 202 runs at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday in the third and final one-day international match.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat

New Zealand R. Nicol lbw b Utseya 61 M. Guptill st Taibu b Price 85 J. Oram b Jarvis 25 B. McCullum c Mawoyo b Jarvis 119 K. Williamson lbw b Chigumbura 38 N. McCullum c Matsikenyeri b Price 21 A. Ellis run out 5 D. Bracewell c Taylor b Vitori 1 T. Latham not out 7 Extras: (w-8, b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 11

Total: (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 153-1, 154-2, 192-3, 276-4, 320-5, 344-6, 364-7 Did not bat: Tarun Nethula, Michael Bates

Bowling: Vitori 9-0-105-1 (w-4); Jarvis 9-0-58-2 (nb-1); Chigumbura 10-0-92-1 (w-3); Price 10-0-59-2 (w-1); Utseya 10-1-47-1; Waller 2-0-10-0

Zimbabwe T. Mawoyo run out 9

S. Matsikenyeri lbw b Bracewell 5 B. Taylor c sub b Williamson 65 T. Taibu c sub b Bates 26 M. Waller run out 4 R. Chakabva c sub b N. McCullum 24 E. Chigumbura lbw b Nethula 16 P. Utseya c Williamson b Nethula 5 R. Price c Bates b Williamson 14 B. Vitori c B. McCullum b N. McCullum 0 K. Jarvis not out 0 Extras: (w-3) 3

Total: (all out, 44 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 14-1, 14-2, 81-3, 101-4, 115-5, 137-6, 147-7, 168-8, 171-9

Bowling: Bracewell 8-1-26-1; Bates 8-1-24-1; Oram 4-0-17-0 (w-2); Nethula 10-1-41-2; Ellis 8-1-29-0 (w-1); N. McCullum 3-0-21-2; Williamson 3-0-13-2

Previous results:

Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs

Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs

Remaining fixtures:

Feb 12 - 1st Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland

