Cricket-India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in one-off test
Feb 13 India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
Feb 11 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday in their first Twenty20 international match.
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat.
Zimbabwe B. Taylor b Bates 3 H. Masakadza c Franklin b Williamson 53 F. Mutizwa c Guptill b Mills 0 T. Taibu c Bracewell b N. McCullum 27 M. Waller c Guptill b Mills 11 E. Chigumbura c Guptill b Bates 48 S. Masakadza b Hira 8 K. Meth not out 6 P. Utseya c Franklin b Bates 0 R. Price not out 0 Extras: (nb-1, w-1, lb-1) 3
Total: (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-78, 4-88, 5-106, 6-135, 7-156, 8-157
Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis
Bowling: Mills 4-0-32-2; Bates 4-0-31-3; Bracewell 4-0-47-0 (nb-1); N. McCullum 2-0-11-1; Hira 4-0-22-1 (w-1); Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 1-0-6-1
New Zealand R. Nicol b Jarvis 12 M. Guptill not out 91 B. McCullum c Chigumbura b Jarvis 0 K. Williamson run out 48 C. de Grandhomme not out 0 Extras: (w-9) 9
Total: (for three wickets, 16.5 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-15, 3-152
Did not bat: James Franklin, Nathan Mccullum, Doug Bracewell, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Mills, Michael Bates
Bowling: Meth 4-0-34-0 (w-2); Jarvis 3-0-32-2 (w-4); S. Masakadza 2.5-0-26-0 (w-2); Price 4-0-34-0; Utseya 2-0-18-0 (w-1); Chigumbura 1-0-16-0
Previous limited overs results:
Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs
Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs
Feb 9 - 3rd ODI - New Zealand won by 202 runs
Remaining fixtures:
Feb 14 - 2nd Twenty 20, Seddon Park, Hamilton
WELLINGTON, Feb 13 South Africa have arrived in New Zealand full of confidence after replacing Australia at the top of the one-day cricket rankings but the Proteas will have mixed feelings about their return to Eden Park this week.
MELBOURNE, Feb 13 Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.