Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 14 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday in their second Twenty20 international match.
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat.
Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c de Grandhomme b Bates 62 S. Matsikenyeri c Southee b Hira 32 B. Taylor not out 75 E. Chigumbura not out 29
Extras: (b-1, w-1) 2
Total: (for two wickets, 20 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-76 2-121
Did not bat: Tatenda Taibu, Malcolm Waller, Shingirai Masakadza, Keagan Meth, Prosper Utseya, Ray Price, Kyle Jarvis
Bowling: Mills 4-0-40-0, Bates 4-0-47-1 (w-1), Southee 4-0-35-0, N. McCullum 1-0-15-0, Hira 3-0-31-1, Ellis 1-0-10-0, Williamson 2-0-16-0, Nicol 1-0-5-0
New Zealand R. Nicol c Meth b Chigumbura 56 J. Franklin run out 60 B. McCullum c waller b Jarvis 38 C. de Grandhomme b Chigumbura 8 N. McCullum c Chigumbura b Jarvis 5 A. Ellis not out 2 K. Williamson not out 20
Extras: (w-6, b-4, lb-3) 13
Total: (for five wickets, 19.4 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-142 3-160 4-180 5-180
Did not bat: Ronnie Hira, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Michael Bates
Bowling: Meth 3-0-30-0 (w-3), Jarvis 4-0-35-2, Utseya 4-0-38-0 (w-1), Price 4-0-39-0 (w-2), S. Masakadza 1.4-0-30-0, Chigumbura 3-0-23-2
Previous limited overs results:
Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs
Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs
Feb 9 - 3rd ODI - New Zealand won by 202 runs
Feb 11 - 1st T20 - New Zealand won by seven wickets
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford;
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.