Feb 14 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday in their second Twenty20 international match.

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat.

Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c de Grandhomme b Bates 62 S. Matsikenyeri c Southee b Hira 32 B. Taylor not out 75 E. Chigumbura not out 29

Extras: (b-1, w-1) 2

Total: (for two wickets, 20 overs) 200

Fall of wickets: 1-76 2-121

Did not bat: Tatenda Taibu, Malcolm Waller, Shingirai Masakadza, Keagan Meth, Prosper Utseya, Ray Price, Kyle Jarvis

Bowling: Mills 4-0-40-0, Bates 4-0-47-1 (w-1), Southee 4-0-35-0, N. McCullum 1-0-15-0, Hira 3-0-31-1, Ellis 1-0-10-0, Williamson 2-0-16-0, Nicol 1-0-5-0

New Zealand R. Nicol c Meth b Chigumbura 56 J. Franklin run out 60 B. McCullum c waller b Jarvis 38 C. de Grandhomme b Chigumbura 8 N. McCullum c Chigumbura b Jarvis 5 A. Ellis not out 2 K. Williamson not out 20

Extras: (w-6, b-4, lb-3) 13

Total: (for five wickets, 19.4 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-142 3-160 4-180 5-180

Did not bat: Ronnie Hira, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Michael Bates

Bowling: Meth 3-0-30-0 (w-3), Jarvis 4-0-35-2, Utseya 4-0-38-0 (w-1), Price 4-0-39-0 (w-2), S. Masakadza 1.4-0-30-0, Chigumbura 3-0-23-2

Previous limited overs results:

Feb 3 - 1st ODI - New Zealand won by 90 runs

Feb 6 - 2nd ODI - New Zealand won by 141 runs

Feb 9 - 3rd ODI - New Zealand won by 202 runs

Feb 11 - 1st T20 - New Zealand won by seven wickets

