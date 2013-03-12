BRIDGETOWN, March 12 Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening test of a two-match series against West Indies in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

Fast Chris Mpofu misses the game through a muscle strain, with Tendai Chatara making his test debut in his place.

West Indies go into the game with a three-man attack, including recalls for Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach.

Zimbabwe are playing their first two-test series since they lost at home to India in 2005. They have had only four tests in the last 19 months after ending a six-year hiatus from the test arena.

A second test will be played in Dominica from March 20-24.

Teams:

West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Kemar Roach, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe - Brendan Taylor (captain), Tino Mawoyo, Vusi Sibanda, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Ray Price, Kyle Jarvis, Graeme Cremer, Tendai Chatara. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)