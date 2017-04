CAPE TOWN May 17 Zimbabwe will fly to Pakistan on Sunday for a limited-overs tour, their coach Dav Whatmore told Reuters.

The tour, the first by a test-playing nation to Pakistan for six years, was throw into doubt last week when a terrorist attack on a bus killed 47 people in Karachi.

Zimbabwe are due to play all their matches in Lahore starting on May 22. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)