List of largest victories in test
cricket after New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 301
runs in their one-off test in Napier, New Zealand on Saturday:
Winner Opponent Result Venue Year
England Australia innings & 579 runs London 1938
Australia South Africa innings & 360 runs Johannesburg 2002
West Indies India innings & 336 runs Kolkata 1958
Australia England innings & 332 runs Brisbane 1946
Pakistan New Zealand innings & 324 runs Lahore 2002
West Indies New Zealand innings & 322 runs Wellington 1995
West Indies Bangladesh innings & 310 runs Dhaka 2002
New Zealand Zimbabwe innings & 301 runs Napier 2012
New Zealand Zimbabwe innings & 294 runs Harare 2005
England India innings & 285 runs London 1974
