WELLINGTON, March 28 New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder is in hospital with serious head injuries after being involved in a fight in Christchurch.

A Christchurch Hospital spokesperson told local media that Ryder was in intensive care with a fractured skull. Calls to the hospital were not immediately returned.

New Zealand Police said they were investigating an incident at a bar in Merivale, a suburb of Christchurch, early on Thursday.

"Police can confirm the incident did involve Jessie Ryder and that he is currently in Christchurch Hospital," the statement said.

Ryder's manager Aaron Klee did not immediately return calls, but he wrote on his Twitter page: "thanks for the calls and msgs of support for Jesse. Just heading to Chch to see him".

New Zealand Cricket has not issued a statement but used the micro-blogging website to confirm Ryder had been involved in the incident.

"The whole NZC team's thoughts are with @DijaRyder this morning," they wrote on the official NZC feed.

The 28-year-old Ryder, one of the most gifted batsmen in New Zealand, has been in a self-imposed exile from international cricket after a series of alcohol-related incidents.

He was in Christchurch playing for Wellington against Canterbury in the semi-final of New Zealand's domestic one-day competition on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)