WASHINGTON, April 5 A New York state man who charged an airliner cockpit saying "jihad" was sentenced on Tuesday to nine months in prison and three years of supervised release, federal prosecutors said.

David Diaz, 36, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to interfering with a United Airlines flight crew in the March 2015 incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

It said that Diaz shouted threats when he charged the airliner cockpit shortly after the plane took off from Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

After being tackled by passengers, Diaz said "jihad" and that there was something in the belly of the plane. Travelers and flight attendants restrained him until the plane returned to Dulles.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria, Virginia, also ordered Diaz to complete mental health and substance abuse treatment programs and to pay $22,151.77 in restitution to United. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)