* Leading "Anonymous" hacker turns informant, more arrested
* Group behind a large number of recent high-profile attacks
* Capability weakened but diffuse group will survive
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, March 8 In turning one of its best-known
hackers into an informant and breaking open the highest profile
elements of the "Anonymous" movement, authorities have dealt a
serious blow to a group they found a growing irritant.
But as the broader "Anonymous" label - complete with its
iconic Guy Fawkes mask imagery - is used by ever more disparate
causes worldwide, it may be all but impossible to shut it down
for good.
U.S. authorities revealed on Wednesday that leading
Anonymous hacker "Sabu" - real name Hector Xavier Monsegur, aged
28 - had been arrested last June in his apartment in a Manhattan
housing complex.
According to a newly released court transcript, he agreed to
cooperate with authorities in return for likely leniency -
helping U.S. prosecutors bring charges against five more men,
including two in Britain and two in Ireland. All had also been
previously arrested.
"Sabu was seen as a leader," said Mikko Hypponen, chief
research officer of Finnish security firm f-secure. "Just
yesterday people were looking up to him... it's a very serious
blow. It's probably not going to be the end of Anonymous but
it's going to take a while for them to recover, particularly
from the paranoia."
All six were said to be senior members of LulzSec, an
offshoot of Anonymous that took credit for a range of hacking
attacks on government and private sector websites. Targets
included the CIA, Britain's Serious Organised Crime Agency,
Japan's Sony Corp and a host of others including in
Ireland and Mexico.
Taking inspiration from the hacking and Internet community
as well as popular culture - particularly the 2005 film "V for
Vendetta" in which a masked hero fights a dystopian government
- Anonymous emerged in the middle of the last decade.
Initially focused on fighting attempts at Internet
regulation and blocking free illegal downloads, it has since
taken on a range of other targets including Scientology and the
global banking system. Governments have been a growing target,
both Western and in more autocratic states such as China and
Iran. Websites have been attacked and occasionally shut down.
But Anonymous - and LulzSec in particular - leapt to much
greater prominence in late 2010 when they launched what they
described as the "first cyber war" in retaliation for attempts
to shut down the Wikileaks website.
They attacked websites such as MasterCard that tried to
block payments to Wikileaks after apparent pressure from the US
government following the release of thousands of diplomatic
cables.
"NO HONOUR AMONG THIEVES"?
"This is probably the end of this particular group," said
Tim Hardy, a British activist and computer scientist who runs
the blog "Beyond Clicktivism. " But... part of the point of
Anonymous is that it's a group that anyone can say they are part
of, whether they are attacking a website or wearing a mask
outside the Church of Scientology."
Those masks became an increasingly frequent sight on Western
streets in 2011, increasingly adopted by more radical,
libertarian and sometimes anarchist elements of European and
U.S. protest groups.
They became a frequent sight at demonstrations such as
"Occupy Wall Street" and its spin-offs elsewhere in the U.S. and
Britain. They were also heavily used by the "indignados"
anti-austerity protesters in Spain, where fancy dress shops ran
out of stock and had to import them from abroad.
Such popular usage will likely continue, but the loss of
some of the movement's highest profile stars and technical
experts will still hurt.
Web forums frequented by Anonymous were frothing with abuse
and anger following the arrests on Tuesday. "Sabu" had been
occasionally suspected of being a mole, but had continued to
operate as an effective leader advising other hackers on the
importance of maintaining anonymity and security.
"No honour among thieves," said Tony Dyhouse, a computer
security expert at UK defence firm QinetiQ who has long studied
hackers. "Any further (Anonymous) actions are likely to be much
more low-key. Fear is in the ranks. However, there will be many
that see some of the casualties as martyrs and empty footprints
to be filled."
Computer security experts say the hackers of LulzSec
appeared much more technically adept than had been usual for
Anonymous, which has often relied on simple - if illegal -
software that can be downloaded by any potential hacker
regardless of their technical skills.
"FEATHER IN CAP FOR FEDS"
While many of its attacks - often direct denial of service
(DDOS) attacks designed to overload websites - were relatively
simple, LulzSec penetrated secure commercial systems to steal
highly sensitive information.
These included credit card details of users of Sony's latest
PlayStation platform as well as client details and some 5
million e-mails from U.S. specialist geopolitical publisher and
sometime private intelligence firm Stratfor. The Stratfor
e-mails were then passed on to Wikileaks, which is now
publishing them.
U.S. authorities said one of those arrested this week,
Jeremy Hammond - a Chicago resident who styled himself
"Anarchaos" - had been charged with the Stratfor hack. Another
of those arrested, 19-year-old Donncha O' Cearrbhail, was
charged with another recent high profile success - the hacking
of a conference call between the FBI and London detectives
discussing action against hackers.
"Undoubtedly this is a big feather in the cap for the Feds,"
said QinetiQ's Dyhouse. "But the Scotland Yard/FBI leak shows
how simple mistakes can have a huge impact on any operation.
Interceptions can be so easy these days."
Ultimately, Anonymous and LulzSec in particular may have
been the victims of their own success and overambition. Whatever
the technical mistakes and personal weaknesses that led to their
undoing, security experts say their fate was sealed once they
became so high profile that authorities made them a priority.
The success of Anonymous in the last two years may also have
itself driven greater emphasis on computer security and fuelled
demands for regulation - the opposite of their intent.
Even for a global activist community infused with new energy
and political significance in the aftermath of the financial
crisis, Anonymous remains controversial and divisive.
While some members may be admired for their actions and
beliefs - albeit often varied and extreme - others are seen as
simply in it for the "lulz", the plural of the Internet
abbreviation LOL for "laugh out loud".
"There are those who see them as banner carriers for the
revolutionary left," says Beyond Clicktivism's Hardy. "But there
are also those who see them just as consumerists who don't want
to pay (for)... music and videos."
