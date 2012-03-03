TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
March 3 A Pittsburgh armored car driver sought in the murder of a co-worker and theft of about $2.3 million is the target of a manhunt, Pittsburgh police said.
The suspect, Kenneth Konias Jr., 22, is alleged to have shot dead a fellow employee of Garda Cash Logistics on Tuesday before fleeing with the money, said Sgt. R. Griffin of the Pittsburgh homicide unit.
Police and federal agents are still searching for Konias and have received a number of calls, Griffin said in an interview.
"The FBI and everybody is working to try to establish a location," he said.
The alleged robbery and murder took place in the downtown Strip District while the armored car picked up money from various stops on its route, including a casino.
A federal arrest warrant was issued on Friday charging Konias with a Hobbs Act robbery, which involves interstate commerce, and firearms violations. He also faces state murder, theft and robbery charges.
Griffin said Konias fled with at least two weapons and body armor.
"He should be listed as dangerous when encountered," he said.
An FBI statement said Konias was believed to be driving a tan 2006 Ford Explorer.
Garda Cash Logistics, a unit of Canada's Garda World Security Corp, is offering a reward of up to $100,000 in the case. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Bohan)
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position