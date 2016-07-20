By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 A 73-year-old Californian
charged with running a scheme with three of his sons to
manipulate the stock price of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group
Ltd and then dump the shares at inflated prices
pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said.
John Galanis, of Oceanside, California, admitted to
securities fraud and conspiracy charges before U.S. Magistrate
Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan.
The defendants were accused of secretly taking control of
nearly half of Gerova's shares and then cashing out at a profit
after bribing investment advisers to buy the shares for their
own clients, costing investors in Gerova nearly $20 million.
Prosecutors said the scheme ran from 2009 to 2011.
Under his plea agreement, Galanis could be sentenced to
roughly eight to 10 years in prison and fined as much as $5
million. He also agreed to forfeit $19.04 million.
David Touger, a lawyer for Galanis, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Galanis' sons Jason, Jared and Derek and former Gerova
Chairman Gary Hirst were also criminally charge. They face a
Sept. 12 trial. A sixth defendant pleaded guilty, and a seventh
is at large.
Jason Galanis, an investment banker, faces unrelated
criminal charges that he enlisted his father and others to steal
proceeds of bond issues from an affiliate of South Dakota's
Oglala Sioux Nation, and used them to make other investments and
buy luxury goods.
John Galanis was also charged in that case, which was
announced on May 11.
Jason Galanis' bail in the Gerova case was revoked following
his arrest in the tribal bond case.
A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied Jason Galanis'
request to be freed from custody, saying, "The evidence supports
the district court's probable cause finding of Galanis's
continued criminal activity while on release."
The cases are U.S. v. John Galanis et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00643; and U.S.
v. Jason Galanis et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
16-1761.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)