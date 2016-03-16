By David Bailey
March 16 A federal judge in Chicago will appoint
an independent medical expert to review the health of former
U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, whose sentencing on a
financial crime conviction has been delayed, a court order
entered on Wednesday said.
Hastert, 74, pleaded guilty in October to a federal charge
of "structuring" - evading bank reporting rules by withdrawing
large amounts of cash in smaller increments. The former
Republican speaker of the House of Representatives used the
funds to pay an individual to keep quiet about decades-old
allegations of sexual misconduct.
Judge Thomas Durkin earlier this year postponed Hastert's
sentencing to April 8 from Feb. 29 because Hastert was
recovering from a stroke and life-threatening infection.
Durkin said in a court order dated Tuesday and entered on
Wednesday that the expert would review Hastert's submissions to
the probation office regarding his condition and provide a
report to the court.
The judge's order said a private conference was held at the
court's request on Tuesday to discuss Hastert's submissions
about his condition to the probation office. He ordered the
transcript of the conference sealed because it dealt with
confidential probation office records.
The conviction calls for a sentence of up to five years in
prison. Prosecutors have recommended that Hastert serve six
months or less in exchange for his guilty plea.
John Gallo, Hastert's attorney, told the court in January
the former speaker had been treated for a spinal infection that
required surgery, a severe blood infection and had suffered a
stroke, nearly dying.
Hastert admitted to paying $1.7 million in cash to someone
he had known for decades to buy that individual's silence and
compensate for past misconduct toward that person.
Prosecutors did not spell out the misconduct, but unnamed
law enforcement officials have told media it was sexual and
involved someone Hastert knew when he was a high school teacher
and coach in Yorkville, Illinois, in the 1960s and 1970s.
