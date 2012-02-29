Feb 29 Federal authorities unveiled charges on Wednesday against three dozen people suspected of involvement in a scheme to defraud automobile insurers that provide healthcare benefits to accident victims out of more than $275 million.

The charges include conspiracies to commit racketeering, healthcare fraud and money laundering over a scheme dating back several years, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors believe the defendants schemed to provide "excessive and unnecessary medical treatments," which were then billed to the automobile insurers.

They said the scheme was designed to take advantage of New York's "no-fault" auto insurance law. This law lets drivers and passengers of a vehicle registered and insured in New York to obtain up to $50,000 of benefits for injuries sustained in an accident, regardless of fault.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the charges. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York and New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly are among the officials expected to attend.

The case is U.S. v. Zemlyansky et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00171. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)