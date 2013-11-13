Nov 13 The two main traders in a network of friends from high school implicated in a scheme to illegally trade pharmaceutical company stocks pleaded guilty on Wednesday to insider trading charges, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said.

Lawrence Grum and Michael Castelli, both 49, are the last to plead guilty of the six men who were charged last November over what authorities called a five-year scheme that generated more than $1.7 million of illegal profit.

The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the scheme ran from roughly 2007 to 2012, and involved trades ahead of quarterly earnings results, acquisitions and other news from at least seven companies.

Fishman's office has in recent years pursued a variety of insider trading cases. In June 2012 it won a record 12-year prison term for lawyer Matthew Kluger over an alleged 17-year scheme to trade on corporate merger tips. A federal appeals court upheld that sentence in July.

Prosecutors said Grum and Castelli would trade after receiving material nonpublic information from insiders or middlemen about Celgene Corp, and planned acquisitions by Sanofi SA and Stryker Corp.

The men were accused of trying to conceal their tracks by compiling binders of market research that might suggest a legitimate independent basis for their trades, and arranging payments for the tips to be made in cash or installments.

Grum, of Livingston, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to four count of securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy. Castelli, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to five counts of securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

Both pleaded before U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden in Newark, New Jersey. The men face up to 20 years in prison for securities fraud at a Feb. 20, 2014 sentencing.

Scott Resnik, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman who represents Grum; and Daniel Stein, a partner at Richards Kibbe & Orbe who represents Castelli, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other defendants in the criminal case are John Lazorchak, a former Celgene director of financial reporting; Mark Cupo, once Lazorchak's boss and a Sanofi director of accounting and reporting; Mark Foldy, a former Stryker marketing executive; and Michael Pendolino, a chiropractor in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Those four men pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, and are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2014.

A seventh defendant was also charged in the SEC case.

Lazorchak, Foldy and Pendolino were classmates at Colonia High School in Colonia, New Jersey, while Grum and Castelli were classmates at a different high school, court papers show.

Prosecutors said Grum co-owns a company that distributes spa uniforms, slippers and robes, while Castelli owns a construction company called Mutual Builders. They said both men socialized with Cupo as members of a wine-making club.

The cases are all in the U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey. They are U.S. v. Grum; U.S. v. Castelli; and SEC v. Lazorchak et al, No. 12-07164.