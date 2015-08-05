BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
NEW YORK Aug 5 Irwin Lipkin, one of Bernard Madoff's longest-serving employees, was sentenced to six months in prison on Wednesday for falsifying records that helped the imprisoned fraudster carry out his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
The sentencing before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan marked the end of the criminal case stemming from the fraud, more than six years after Madoff's arrest sent shockwaves through Wall Street.
Lipkin, 77, was the Madoff firm's controller, and worked there from 1964 to 1998. He was the last of 15 defendants to be sentenced. Madoff, also 77, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the scheme, estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in principal. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
BRASILIA, April 6 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday it had found salmonella and staphylococci in eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption probe.