MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexican police have arrested former international soccer goalkeeper Omar Ortiz on suspicion of links to organized crime.

An official in the northern state of Nuevo Leon who is close to the attorney general's office said authorities were due to present Ortiz to the public on Saturday evening, along with other suspected criminals.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Ortiz would be paraded with other members of a gang of suspected kidnappers.

Known as "El Gato" (The Cat), Ortiz had been missing for several days, prompting speculation in the media he might have been kidnapped. In 2010, Ortiz was suspended for doping.

The 35-year-old, a longtime regular for top division side Monterrey, played a single match for Mexico in 2002. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by John O'Callaghan)