Feb 22 The former superintendent of the West Virginia coal mine where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion was charged on Wednesday with felony conspiracy for impeding mine safety enforcement efforts before the blast, federal authorities said.

Gary May, 43, of Bloomingrose, West Virginia, is the highest-ranking official at Massey Energy, which owned the Upper Big Branch mine at the time of the explosion on April 5, 2010, to face criminal charges in the worst accident in the U.S. mining industry in four decades.

Prosecutors in a criminal information filing accuse him of conspiring to impede the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration's enforcement efforts at Upper Big Branch for more than two years before the blast, said R. Booth Goodwin II, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, in a statement.

A criminal information filing is typically used when the defendant is expected to plead guilty.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the statement said.

Goodwin did not elaborate on the specifics of how his office alleges May conspired to block safety enforcement at Upper Big Branch.

Last year, the head of security at Upper Big Branch was charged with impeding investigators and lying to them, and a former foreman also has been accused of lying to investigators.

Massey has since been acquired by Alpha Natural Resources , which agreed in December to pay $1.5 million to each of the families of the 29 miners who died as part of a $209 million settlement of civil and criminal charges against the company.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration released findings last year showing a lack of protective rock dusting, worn drill bits and a small amount of methane gas likely contributed to the deaths of the 29 miners.

The company has said it believes a crack in the mine floor released large amounts of methane and the disaster could not have been prevented. (Reporting by Dan Burns and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Daniel Trotta)