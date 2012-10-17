* ICC investigating two cases referred by Security Council
* Court says some countries have refused to help
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 17 The International
Criminal Court pleaded for stronger support from the U.N.
Security Council on Wednesday to ensure states cooperate with
its war crimes inquiries, complaining it had faced problems in
cases on Darfur and Libya.
International Criminal Court President Judge Sang-Hyun Song
said the court's followup to the only two cases referred to it
by the Security Cou ncil had be en pr oblematic and that some
cou ntries had refused to cooperate.
"For the ICC to effectively deal with situations referred by
the council ... it needs to be able to count on the full and
continuing cooperation of all U.N. members, whether they are
parties to (the court) or not," Song told the 15-member council.
He said this included cooperating with investigations and
gathering evidence, arresting people charged by the court and
tracing the assets of suspects.
"In making any future referrals, it would be very helpful if
the Security Council could underline this obligation of full
cooperation, without which it is very difficult for the ICC to
discharge the mandate the council has given it," Song said.
The court, based in The Hague, began its work a decade ago
and has the jurisdiction to investigate crimes in countries that
have ratified its treaty. It can only pursue cases in non-member
states if they are referred to it by the U.N. Security Council.
While Song did not give details on the problems faced by the
court on Libya and Darfur, the challenges are widely known.
The court has indicted Sudan's President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir for war crimes in Darfur - charges his government says
are politically motivated and baseless - but African heads of
state voted in 2009 not to cooperate with the court on the case,
saying it would hamper efforts to bring peace to Sudan.
ICC member states are obliged to arrest people indicted by
the court, but Bashir has been able to travel freely to several
African countries, including ICC members Kenya and Chad. Only
Malawi stopped him from visiting earlier this year.
U.N. Secretary-General, who also addressed the Security
Council, echoed Song's views: "The c o uncil, where it has
referred a situation to the (ICC) prosecutor, can greatly assist
the court by acting to secure the necessary level of cooperation
from member states."
In Libya, the authorities have refused to extradite Saif
al-Islam Gaddafi to face charges in war crimes committed during
the NATO-backed revolt that toppled his father last year. Libya
wants to try Saif al-Islam in its own courts, but judicial
experts say he is unlikely to get a fair trial.
ICC judges will rule whether Libya is capable of properly
trying the man once seen as Gaddafi's heir-apparent or whether
it should extradite him to the Hague.
Earlier this year, a lawyer appointed by the ICC to defend
Saif al-Islam was detained in Libya for three weeks on spying
allegations and said her experience had shown it was impossible
for him to get a fair trial in his home country.