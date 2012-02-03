Feb 3 Indian credit ratings agency CRISIL
put its rating on Sistema Shyam Teleservices on 'watch' after
India's top court ordered the quashing of 122 2G licenses issued
after January 2008.
CRISIL said the impact on Sistema Shyam, majority owned by
Russian conglomerate Sistema, is "severe" in that it
could it affect more than 80 percent of Sistema Shyam's revenue.
CRISIL said it would take an "appropriate rating action"
once it gets clarity on Sistema's future course of action on
fresh applications for licenses and related funding plans.
India's Supreme Court ordered on Thursday that telecoms
licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be
revoked.
Sistema, which was issued 21 licences in 2008, said after
the ruling that it reserves the right to protect its interests
by using all available judicial remedies.
CRISIL reaffirmed ratings on Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
and IDEA Cellular because revenues from the
affected zones constitute less than 5 percent of their revenue
from mobile services.
It also reaffirmed ratings on Bharti Airtel and
Vodafone India as the court verdict is unlikely to impact their
operations, it said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)