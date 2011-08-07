SYDNEY Aug 7 Australia, a G20 nation, predicted on Sunday that global financial uncertainty would continue for some time but appealed for cool heads at home, citing a strong domestic economy.

Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said in his weekly economic note that the United States and Europe faced a long and painful task to resolve their debt problems but highlighted the relative strength of the Australian economy, citing low debt, low unemployment and high exposure to the Chinese economy.

"I'm not going to sugar coat the fact that the global economic outlook remains uncertain and this uncertainty is likely to continue for some time," Swan said.

"And the uncertainty abroad is clearly having an impact on the confidence of consumers and businesses here at home. As I've said, we're not immune from events overseas, but it's important to remember...that Australia faces the challenges from a position of strength," he added.

He made no mention in the note of any G20 discussions at the weekend over the worsening global financial situation.

