SYDNEY Aug 7 Australia, a G20 nation, predicted
on Sunday that global financial uncertainty would continue for
some time but appealed for cool heads at home, citing a strong
domestic economy.
Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said in his weekly economic
note that the United States and Europe faced a long and painful
task to resolve their debt problems but highlighted the relative
strength of the Australian economy, citing low debt, low
unemployment and high exposure to the Chinese economy.
"I'm not going to sugar coat the fact that the global
economic outlook remains uncertain and this uncertainty is
likely to continue for some time," Swan said.
"And the uncertainty abroad is clearly having an impact on
the confidence of consumers and businesses here at home. As I've
said, we're not immune from events overseas, but it's important
to remember...that Australia faces the challenges from a
position of strength," he added.
He made no mention in the note of any G20 discussions at the
weekend over the worsening global financial situation.
