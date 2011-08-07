* China criticism of United States is unhelpful: Australia

CANBERRA, Aug 8 Australia criticised China on Monday over its condemnation of the United States' "debt addiction", describing Beijing's comments as unhelpful and calling for all G20 nations to work together to help resolve U.S. and European debt crises.

China used a commentary in its official Xinhua news agency on Saturday to demand Washington sort out its debt problems, pointing out that Beijing was the biggest holder of U.S. debt and calling for cuts to military and welfare spending.

"I don't think it's helpful to have some of that commentary that we saw at the weekend," Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan told local radio when asked about the Xinhua commentary.

"What we have to do internationally is to work closely together to deal with these challenges," he added, saying the G20 nations in particular had a strong role to play.

Australia is a traditional U.S. ally but its economy is geared heavily to China, its biggest trading partner with two-way trade worth more than $100 billion in 2010.

Swan said he had held talks with finance ministers from major economies in recent days, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Sunday after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Washington's creditworthiness.

He also said he had been regularly consulting domestic financial regulators about the unfolding debt crises overseas, and stressed Australia's strong fundamentals of low debt and low unemployment as well as the strong trade ties to China.

Asked if he feared a re-run of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, when Australia launched massive stimulus spending, Swan said: "It's very early to be making that sort of judgment." (Reporting by Rob Taylor and Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)