CANBERRA Aug 8 Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Monday he had held talks with finance ministers from major economies to discuss threats to the global economy and urged the Group of 20 nations to work closely together to prevent the situation worsening.

"I spoke to (U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner) last night and I've spoken to a number of them in the last few weeks, because what we have to do internationally is to make sure we have worked together to deal with these challenges," Swan told Australian radio. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Mark Bendeich)