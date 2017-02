CANBERRA Aug 9 Australia's economy will continue to grow despite turmoil in global markets, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday, urging the public to have confidence in the economy's strong fundamentals.

"We will continue to see economic growth," Gillard told reporters after global share markets registered their biggest falls in about three years as fears of a double-dip U.S. recession and global slowdown took hold.

"We should also get a degree of confidence from the strong fundamentals of our economy," Gillard added, noting Australia's strong ties to the rapidly growing Chinese economy.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Mark Bendeich)