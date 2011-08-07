LONDON Aug 8 The euro zone has to take all
measures necessary to ensure financial stability, Britain's
finance minister George Osborne said in an op-ed piece for the
Daily Telegraph due for publication on Monday.
"Individual countries need to demonstrate beyond doubt that
they have credible plans to deal with excessive deficits,
improve competitiveness and strengthen banking systems,"
Osborne said according to extracts from the article released by
the Treasury.
"In this respect, Britain's experience contains an
invaluable lesson for all developed economies: it is possible
to earn credibility and get ahead of the markets through
decisive action," he said.
"But by its nature a global crisis cannot be solved by
countries acting alone," he said. "Euro zone countries must now
act swiftly to deliver on what they have promised. Euro area
institutions need to do whatever is necessary to ensure
financial stability in the euro area, as I am sure they will."
Osborne's comments were released as political and financial
leaders gave their first sign of readiness to battle a debt
crisis gone global and the European Central Bank signalled on
Sunday it would start buying Italian and Spanish debt, a
critical move to quell a bond rout that has rocked financial
markets.[ID:nN1E77607V]
In Britain, the conservative-led government has pledged to
eliminate a budget deficit of some 10 percent over the next
four years, putting in place tough austerity measures, which
include tax increases and unprecedented cuts in public
spending.
However, the government has increasingly come under
pressure to boost growth as the economy is faltering.
