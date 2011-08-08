BRATISLAVA Aug 8 Slovakia should not support any legislation amending European bailout funds, parliamentary speaker and head of a junior ruling party Richard Sulik said on Monday.

The centre-right government holds only a small majority in parliament and without Sulik's Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, it would need to seek uncertain support of the opposition SMER party, its fierce critic.

"We will do everything we can in order for the parliament not to approve it," Sulik told reporters.

All euro zone countries, where needed, have to ratify changes aimed to boost the EFSF bailout vehicle approved by European Union leaders in July to activate the mechanism. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jason Hovet)