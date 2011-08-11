Aug 11 CORRECTED-BANK OF FRANCE GOV NOYER
SAYS FRENCH BANK H1 (NOT Q1) RESULTS SHOWED SOLIDITY; CAPITAL
LEVELS ARE ADEQUATE
RPT-BANK OF FRANCE GOV NOYER SAYS RECENT MARKET TURMOIL WILL
NOT AFFECT FINANCIAL SOLIDITY OF FRENCH BANKS
(Corrects to first-half, not first-quarter)
PARIS Aug 11 Bank of France Governor Christian
Noyer said on Thursday that French banks are solid, as
demonstrated by first-half earnings, and their
solidity would not be affected by recent market turmoil.
"Their capital levels, boosted by strong equity capital, are
adequate and their medium to long-term financing programmes are
being carried out in perfectly satisfactory conditions," Noyer
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Nick Vinocur)