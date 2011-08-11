Aug 11 CORRECTED-BANK OF FRANCE GOV NOYER SAYS FRENCH BANK H1 (NOT Q1) RESULTS SHOWED SOLIDITY; CAPITAL LEVELS ARE ADEQUATE

PARIS Aug 11 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Thursday that French banks are solid, as demonstrated by first-half earnings, and their solidity would not be affected by recent market turmoil.

"Their capital levels, boosted by strong equity capital, are adequate and their medium to long-term financing programmes are being carried out in perfectly satisfactory conditions," Noyer said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Nick Vinocur)