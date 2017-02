PARIS Aug 10 French President Nicolas Sarkozy has called an 0800 GMT meeting on the economic and financial market situation with key ministers and central bank chief Christian Noyer, his office said on Wednesday.

Sarkozy has summoned Prime Minister Francois Fillon, Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, Finance Minister Francois Baroin, Budget Minister Valerie Precresse, European Affairs Minister Jean Leonetti and Noyer to what his office described as a "working meeting on the economic and financial situation". (Reporting by Brian Love)