* Sarkozy promised joint proposals on euro zone governance
* Talks come amid market turbulence, euro zone jitters
* One option -- more euro zone summits to coordinate policy
(Adds Bofinger quote, detail)
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Aug 11 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss next Tuesday
how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent
doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its
sovereign debt crisis.
Paris announced the meeting on Thursday after French bank
shares were hammered this week in a global market rout that
suggested investors have lost confidence in the ability of
governments on both sides of the Atlantic to rein in their debt.
After a series of bailouts of debtor states that have failed
to restore calm, the two leaders are likely to discuss the need
for regular euro zone summits to coordinate economic policy and
may explore more divisive ideas such as expanding the bloc's
rescue fund or issuing euro bonds.
Sarkozy's office said the two leaders would meet in Paris at
1400 GMT and hold a news conference and a working dinner.
The French leader said after a July 21 emergency summit of
euro zone leaders that Paris and Berlin would put forward joint
proposals in August on improving euro zone governance.
That summit, which agreed in principle on a second bailout
for Greece and measures to halt contagion to larger economies,
failed to calm market jitters, forcing the European Central Bank
to decide on Sunday to buy Italian and Spanish bonds.
Sarkozy held emergency talks with top ministers on Wednesday
after France was hard hit by market turbulence that has wiped
some $4 trillion off the value of global stocks this month.
With markets losing faith in the solidity of the euro zone,
there have been calls for the bloc's EFSF bailout fund to be
increased from its capacity of 440 billion euros, although
Berlin and Paris are both reluctant to support such a move.
The executive European Commission is due to put forward
ideas for a possible common euro zone bond in October, although
the principle of joint debt issuance or guarantees remains
anathema in Germany, which opposes any "transfer union" whereby
wealthier euro zone countries would support weaker ones.
Some believe Germany may have no choice over the long term.
"Right now this is very difficult to swallow for German
politicians. But if you look at the history over the last, let's
say 15-18 months, there were so many things German politicians
say they would never do and they did it," German economist Peter
Bofinger told Reuters Insider TV.
"I think within the next 12 months, we will have something
like euro bonds. Whether it has a name or not doesn't matter.
But we need this common mechanism because otherwise the risks of
breaking up the Euro area are too huge."
Bofinger is a member of the Berlin government's panel of
economic advisers but is more pro-European than his peers.
FRANCE DEFENDS RATING, BANKS
Other ideas mentioned by EU diplomats include holding
regular summits of euro zone leaders to coordinate economic and
fiscal policy, with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy
playing a role as coordinator and single voice of the euro.
Rumours about the safety of France's AAA credit rating, an
expanded Greek bailout that would hurt French banks and talk
that Societe Generale could be in trouble sent shares
of France's second-largest bank into a nosedive on Wednesday in
the heaviest volume since the 2008 financial crisis.
SocGen denied the rumours and its shares firmed on Thursday,
desite some yo-yoing, after the Bank of France insisted French
banks were solid and France's AMF stock market regulator said
publishing unfounded information was liable to be sanctioned.
On Wednesday, Sarkozy, intent on defending France's
cherished Triple-A credit rating in the wake of the U.S.
downgrade, ordered his finance and budget ministers to come up
with new ways to prune France's public deficit.
French journalist Arnaud Leparmentier of Le Monde newspaper
wrote in a blog that beyond a meeting with Merkel, Sarkozy told
ministers he also hoped to see Chinese leaders in Beijing later
in August. He also hopes to see U.S. President Barack Obama at a
U.N. general assembly in late September.
Merkel faces strong domestic opposition to more euro zone
bailouts, although she is expected to win parliamentary backing
next month for the July 21 agreement to widen the scope of the
EFSF to buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market and give
precautionary credit lines to member states in difficulty.
A Harris Interactive opinion poll published on Thursday
found that 79 percent of French people are worried about the
effects of the current global financial situation on France and
67 percent worried about the impact to their own situation.
The survey also found the French had more confidance in
Merkel than in Sarkozy to prevent a new global financial crisis.
(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou in Paris and Andreas
Rinke and Paul Carrel in Berlin; Writing by Catherine Bremer;
editing by Paul Taylor)