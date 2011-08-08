PARIS Aug 8 Following is a joint statement issued by finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 leading economic powers.

"We, the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20, affirm our commitment to take all necessary initiatives in a coordinated way to support financial stability and to foster stronger economic growth in a spirit of cooperation and confidence. We will remain in close contact throughout the coming weeks and cooperate as appropriate, ready to take action to ensure financial stability and liquidity in financial markets. Moreover, we will continue to work intensively to achieve concrete results in support of strong, sustainable and balanced growth in the context of the G20 Framework for Growth."

(Reporting by Marie Maitre)