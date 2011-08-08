PARIS Aug 8 Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bankers will take all necessary measures to support financial stability, growth and liquidity in a coordinated manner, the G20 said in a statement on Monday.

"We will remain in close contact through the coming weeks and cooperate as appropriate, ready to take action to ensure financial stability and liquidity in financial markets," the G20, of which France is currently the president, said. (Reporting by Marie Maitre)