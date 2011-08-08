UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
PARIS Aug 8 Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bankers will take all necessary measures to support financial stability, growth and liquidity in a coordinated manner, the G20 said in a statement on Monday.
"We will remain in close contact through the coming weeks and cooperate as appropriate, ready to take action to ensure financial stability and liquidity in financial markets," the G20, of which France is currently the president, said. (Reporting by Marie Maitre)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.