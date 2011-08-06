BRASILIA Aug 6 Deputy finance ministers from
the Group of 20 leading economic powers will hold a conference
call on Saturday to discuss the crises in Europe and the United
States, a Brazilian finance ministry official said.
The official told Reuters the call was scheduled for 2230
GMT.
"It will be an exchange of information and opinions," the
official said by e-mail without providing further details.
Investors are eager to see signs of a coordinated policy
response among major economies, which might prevent the crises
from spreading or getting worse.
Deputies routinely prepare the ground ahead of meetings by
top officials. A European source said G7 finance ministers and
central bankers from the largest developed economies would
confer by telephone later on Saturday or on Sunday.
Fears of a global recession have increased in the wake of
this week's sell-off in financial markets and Standard & Poor's
decision to cut the U.S. long-term credit rating for the first
time. [ID:nLDE77504R]
