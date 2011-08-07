LONDON Aug 7 The finance ministers of the G7 major powers are "very likely" to hold a conference call later on Sunday to discuss turmoil in the financial markets, a British Treasury source said.

"It's very likely a finance ministers' call is going to take place later tonight," the source told Reuters, saying it was expected to occur at 2100 GMT before the markets in Asia opened.

The source had no details immediately on what the substance of the talks would be. (Reporting by Michael Holden)