(Recasts with ECB, German and French comment, Israel markets)
* ECB to hold emergency meeting on Sunday - sources
* Sarkozy, Cameron confer on US debt downgrade, euro zone
* Obama urges lawmakers to work together on fiscal plans
By Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 7 The European Central
Bank will decide on Sunday evening whether to buy Italian
government bonds to try to speed up cuts in euro zone debt, ECB
sources said as global leaders conferred by phone on the twin
financial crises in Europe and the United States.
After a week that saw $2.5 trillion wiped off global stock
markets, political leaders are under pressure to reassure
investors that Western governments have both the will and
ability to reduce their huge and growing public debt loads.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet wants the
policy-setting Governing Council to take a final decision on
buying Italian paper after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
announced new measures on Friday to speed up deficit reduction
and hasten economic reforms, one ECB source said.
The source said that if the ECB council opted to
intervene on Italy at a crucial conference call starting at 1700
GMT, the ECB and national central banks would start buying
Italian bonds when markets open on Monday.
Another ECB source said the council would also look at
possible emergency liquidity measures to prevent money markets
freezing.
A third ECB source said the ECB meeting had been put back
into the evening to see what measures the Unietd States was
ready to take to assuage markets after credit ratings agency
Standard & Poor's downgraded Washington's AAA rating to AA+ on
Friday.
The ECB reactivated its controversial sovereign bond-buying
programme last Thursday but has so far purchased only small
quantities of Irish and Portuguese bonds, seeking tougher
austerity measures from Italy.
Berlusconi's plans entail moving up a balancing of the
budget by one year to 2013, enshrining a balanced budget rule in
the constitution and pushing through welfare and labour market
reforms after talks with trade unions and employers.
The debt crises on either side of the Atlantic, with
the latest shock coming from the U.S.
downgrade , are wreaking market turmoil
and stoking fears of the affluent world sliding back into
recession.
ALARM IN GERMAN, FRENCH MEDIA
German papers were both incredulous and gloomy on
Sunday about the financial upheaval.
Welt am Sonntag dedicated an entire section to global
economic uncertainties, entitled "Der Crash" (The Crash) and
wrote: "No one could have forseen this dramatic crash and now
the situation can only be endured with gallows humour".
Der Spiegel magazine's front page featured euro and
dollar banknotes going up in flames, with the headline "U.S.
indebtedness, euro crisis, stock market chaos: Is the world
going bankrupt?"
French newspapers carried grim headlines on Sunday with
Le Journal du Dimanche trumpeting "The world on the edge of
collapse" with a sub-headline saying: "The week starting should
be crucial. Markets from now on are living in fear of a
crash."
But the newspaper also ran an interview with economic
consultant Alain Minc who said th at despite
the U.S. downgrade, the United States remained the "ultimate
economic harbour".
Le Parisien newspaper pointed out that the credit
rating of the United States was now the same as Spain, Japan and
China.
"The world of finance, worried about the Greek crisis
spreading to Spain and Italy, risks another plunge tomorrow at
the start of trading," the paper said in its Sunday
edition.
G-20, G-7 CRISIS CONTACTS
South Korea said finance deputies from the Group of 20 major
economies addressed the European crisis and U.S. sovereign
rating downgrade on Sunday morning in Asian time zones.
A Japanese government source said finance leaders from the
Group of Seven big developed economies would also discuss the
crisis and may issue a statement afterwards, although the timing
of such a call was unclear.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who chairs the G7/G20
group of leading economies, conferred with Britain's Prime
Minister David Cameron on Saturday.
"They discussed the euro area and the U.S. debt downgrade.
Both agreed the importance of working together, monitoring the
situation closely and keeping in contact over the coming days,"
a spokesman for Cameron said.
In Washington, a White House economic adviser castigated
ratings agency Standard and Poor's for cutting the U.S. credit
rating to AA-plus from AAA. The U.S. Treasury said the rating
agency's debt calculations were wrong by some $2 trillion.
Over time, S&P's move could ripple through markets by
pushing up borrowing costs and making it more difficult to
secure a lasting recovery.
Shares in Israel's market, one of the first to trade
since the U.S. credit downgrading, fell more than 6 percent by
midday on Sunday. Traders were worried about Israeli banks'
exposure to U.S. debt and feared the situation could spin out of
control.
ASIAN SOLIDARITY WITH WASHINGTON
Washington's Asian allies rallied round the battered
superpower, with Japan and South Korea both saying their trust
in U.S. Treasuries remained unshaken.
"I expressed our country's position on the (G20 conference)
call that there will be no sudden change in our reserve
management policy," South Korean Deputy Finance Minister Choi
Jong-ku told Reuters by telephone.
He was referring to Seoul's heavy ownership of U.S. bonds
out of more than $300 billion in foreign reserves.
"There's no alternative that provides such stability and
liquidity," added Choi, who declined to elaborate further.
There was no confirmation of the timing of a G7 call for
finance ministers and central bankers. But a second Japanese
government source said it "would be normal" for it to take place
before Asian markets opened. Tokyo's stock market, the biggest
in Asia, starts trading at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Monday.
The most immediate concern for financial markets was the
debt crunch in the euro zone, where yields on Italian and
Spanish debt have leaped to 14-year highs on political wrangling
and doubts over the vigour of budget cuts.
POLITICAL SPLITS IN ECB
Investors saw the ECB's failure to include Italy and Spain
in the relaunch of its bond purchases as a sign of the depth of
political divisions over the role of the euro zone currency.
German officials want to see stiffer austerity steps in
place before the ECB takes on more Italian and Spanish debt.
The danger is that further pressure on Italian and Spanish
bonds could further undermine a damaged European banking system
and lock Italy, the world's No. 8 economy, out of the market.
Indeed, doubts are growing in the German government that
Italy could be rescued by the European emergency fund, even if
the fund were tripled in size, according to Der Spiegel.
Italy's financial needs are so huge that it would overwhelm
resources, according to government experts, Der Spiegel said in
its online edition. Italy's public debt is about 1.8 trillion
euros, or 120 percent of its national output.
Berlusconi has pledged to move up austerity measures and
balance the budget to 2013, a year ahead of schedule -- steps
the ECB will consider to gauge whether to buy its bonds.
Germany has consistently said troubled euro-zone governments
should focus on spending cuts and internal reforms, not
bailouts. The European Financial Stability Fund currently has
440 billion euros and was designed to help small to medium-sized
countries, although the spreading of the debt crisis to Italy
and Spain has led to calls for its expansion.
China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, took the
world's economic superpower to task for allowing its fiscal
house to get into such disarray.
On Sunday, a commentary