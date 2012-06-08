MILAN, June 8 All banks have plans to face a
possible worsening in the euro zone debt crisis, an Intesa
Sanpaolo top executive said on Friday, adding however
that he saw no reason at present to yield to panic over Greece
and Spain.
Greece's uncertain future in the euro after elections
scheduled on June 17 and Spain's banking problems are at centre
of investors' concerns in the long-running debt crisis.
"Turbulences have been there for a while so I believe all
banks have made plans," Intesa Management Board Chairman Andrea
Beltratti said when asked if his bank had plans to face even
higher volatility on markets. He was speaking to reporters on
the sideline of a conference.
He said the euro zone had enough resources to help Spanish
banks and that the outcome of Greek elections was still
uncertain.
"It's not a given that radical forces and unreasonable
solutions will prevail," he said.
Greece's mainstream parties are vying for power with a
radical leftist party whose policies could force the country out
of the euro.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that Spain was expected to
ask the euro zone for help with recapitalising its banks at the
weekend.
(Reporting By Francesca Landini)