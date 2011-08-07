SEOUL Aug 7 Finance deputies from the Group of 20 major economies held a conference call on Sunday morning Korea time to discuss the European debt crisis and U.S. ratings downgrade, South Korean Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku told Reuters.

South Korea's trust in U.S. Treasury debt securities had not changed despite the U.S. loss of its AAA credit rating, Choi added.

He declined to elaborate on the G20 discussion.

"I expressed our country's position at the call that there will be no sudden change in our reserve management policy," Choi said by telephone, referring to the country's heavy ownership of U.S. bonds out of more than $300 billion in foreign reserves.

"There's no alternative (to U.S. government bonds) that provides such stability and liquidity," he added

