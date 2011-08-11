NEW YORK Aug 10 In days past jawboning from
presidents and central banks was often enough to stem a
financial markets selloff. Not anymore.
Over the last two weeks, President Barack Obama, ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, and
the G-7's leadership have all appeared ineffective in heading
off market turmoil.
On Wednesday, markets around the world sold off -- this
time in reaction to concerns about the stability of major
French banks. This wiped out a relief rally that lasted all of
two hours the previous day trigged by a U.S. Federal Reserve
statement.
For veterans of Wall Street this is uncharacteristic, as
they could once count on public servants who had lasting
influence on setting the market tone, if not directing it
higher for more than just a few hours.
People "want to hear the truth. They don't want people
blowing smoke. They want to hear the truth and ultimately the
market exposes the truth," said Ken Polcari, managing director
at ICAP Equities, a NYSE floor broker.
This may go some distance to explaining the market's sour
reaction to the deal that raised the debt ceiling. Many
investors were expecting a rally out of relief once U.S.
lawmakers put the finishing touches on a zero-hour deal to
raise the U.S. debt limit on Aug. 2.
It didn't happen; much the opposite, and stocks have been
stumbling since. Obama's compromise with Republicans, who
promised again to fight subsequent increases in the debt
ceiling with demands for additional spending cuts, may have set
a disturbing precedent for those in the market.
Selling picked up Monday after Obama spoke after Standard &
Poor's downgraded the U.S. triple-A credit rating--which S&P
partially attributed to lack of confidence in lawmakers.
"Obama has no capacity for dealing with (Congress) and he
mistakenly thought they would do the right thing," said Seth
Glickenhaus, founder of Glickenhaus & Co. in New York.
He would know. Glickenhaus has been a fixture on Wall
Street for 77 of his 97 years, having started on Wall Street in
1934. He said certain presidents, including Franklin D.
Roosevelt -- who he said "had a gift for gaining the confidence
of the public" -- and Lyndon Johnson, influenced people and
markets in ways Obama does not.
As he sees it, Obama is speaking too much rather than using
the power of his office to have a greater impact.
"He is far too conciliatory and too weak in his
approaches," said Glickenhaus.
More recent examples of officials who had a calming
influence on the market include former Treasury Secretary
Robert Rubin, who cemented his reputation during the Mexican
"Tequila" currency crisis in December 1994, one that lasted
through his tenure during the Clinton administration.
Even last year's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when
Bernanke first hinted at a second round of quantitative easing
support, the market took it as a jolt of confidence.
BIG MARKETS DWARF OFFICIAL WORDS
Some of the reason officials have less sway on the markets
is sheer size. A generation or so ago, a statement from rich
industrialized nations was enough to move the market, backed up
by intervention in currency markets or the mere threat of
action.
Examples included the Plaza Accord of 1985 or the Louvre
Accord two years later, statements that helped change the
course of the U.S. dollar.
But as markets got bigger, officialdom became less
powerful, and in the current environment, there's very little
the presidents, finance officials or central bankers can do.
If nothing else, it reflects the fact that policymakers
have few tools left to help markets now.
Confidence in the ability of U.S. and European policymakers
to stem sagging growth or Europe's debt crisis has all but
evaporated after several short-term fixes.
Interest rates are at record lows, there is no money for
massive spending projects, and politicians are focused on
austerity rather than throwing money at the problem of slow
growth.
In 2010, Bernanke still had a few magic tricks. As another
meeting in Jackson Hole approaches, it's notable that most of
the stock-market rally that occurred in the wake of his speech
there a year ago has evaporated.
"Where does Bernanke go next?" asked Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"I have no idea where they go from here. They are clearly
going to have to try something -- but what it is and when they
pull the trigger -- I'm not seeing it."
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Alex Alper and
