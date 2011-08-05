WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke separately to French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday about the latest developments in the euro zone crisis, the White House said.

"Noting the significant steps taken at the July 21 summit of leaders of the euro area and the importance of their implementation, the president welcomed the continued leadership of President Sarkozy and Chancellor Merkel in addressing the challenges facing Europe's economy," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)