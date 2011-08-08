UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday welcomed measures by Spain and Italy aimed at addressing their economic crisis, the White House said.
Obama spoke by telephone with Spanish President Jose Luis Zapatero and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in the face of economic turmoil on both continents.
"The president welcomed the measures pursued by Spain and Italy to address their immediate economic challenges and improve their competitiveness," the White House said.
The three leaders also condemned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad use of "indiscriminate violence against the Syrian people." Hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks.
The three leaders agreed to consult on additional steps to put pressure on the Assad government.
Zapatero and Berlusconi expressed their condolences over the deaths of 30 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in a helicopter crash. (Reporting by Steve Holland)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.