* Think big and bold, economists urge central bankers
* Policy toolkit not yet empty if political will is there
* Weak Fed response could further hit market sentiment
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters)- In a sign of the harm that tumbling
markets are doing to the global economy, calls multiplied on
Tuesday for a concerted campaign of bold policy-making to stop
the rot.
Globally coordinated asset purchases, debt relief for
under-water U.S. home owners, a cut in euro zone interest rates
and a reduction in Chinese banks' required reserves were just
some of the ideas aired to cut the negative feedback loop of a
10-day slide in world share prices that has fanned fears of a
new recession.
"We're in a situation where sentiment is so very badly
damaged that everything should be on the table in terms of
policy options to tackle the crisis," said Mark Cliffe, chief
economist at ING Bank in Amsterdam.
"Almost anything is worth a try," he added.
The obstacles to a policy "grand bargain" are well known.
Interest rates in many countries are already near zero, while
governments are under market and political pressure to borrow
less, not more.
China has no appetite to let the yuan rise, which would
stoke export-led growth in the United States and elsewhere. In
Europe, critics blame the European Central Bank and Germany for
deepening the euro zone's debt crisis by opposing radical
proposals to bail out indebted members of the bloc's periphery.
It is a measure, then, of the sudden deterioration in global
growth prospects that economists are urging policy makers to
think outside the box to get round these constraints and make
good on their repeated promises to cooperate to ensure financial
stability.
"Should we be dished up half-hearted and lukewarm measures,
the markets will give a decisive thumbs-down and central banks
will be pressed to do more later -- in less favourable
circumstances," said Paul Mortimer-Lee, global head of market
economics at BNP Paribas in London.
WAITING FOR THE FED TO LEAD
All eyes for now are on Tuesday's policy meeting of the
Federal Reserve. The consensus is that the U.S. central bank
will not launch a third round of asset purchases -- quantitative
easing (QE) in market jargon -- but could well lengthen the
maturity of its government bond holdings and reinforce its
pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for much longer.
Mortimer-Lee said such an outcome would be worthy but
insufficient. What is needed, he said in a note, is coordinated
QE from the United States, Britain, the euro zone and Japan to
increase liquidity and stimulate demand for risk assets.
Keep markets awash with cash is always a priority for policy
makers when markets are stressed. If banks hoard money and
refuse to lend to each other, the wheels of the economy can
grind to a halt.
To that end, Mortimer-Lee said overnight money market rates
should be allowed to fall below central banks' official policy
rates. He also advocated joint central bank intervention to
prevent a further destabilising rise in the Japanese yen and
Swiss franc.
Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff agreed
that both the Fed and the ECB ideally would adopt expansionary
policies to keep exchange rates on an even keel.
Writing in the Financial Times, Rogoff also advocated very
large debt write-downs in the smaller countries on the edge of
the euro zone combined with a German guarantee of central
government debt in the rest. In the United States, a scheme was
needed to write down mortgages that surpass the value of the
homes they are financing.
If political obstacles rule out direct debt reduction,
excess debt now shackling the global economy could be partly
inflated away by targeting inflation of 4-6 percent for several
years, he argued.
NO QUICK FIX
John Wadle, a banking analyst at Mirae Asset Securities in
Hong Kong, said he backed the thrust of Rogoff's comments. What
markets needed, though, was a concrete commitment by Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner to tackle the debt overhang using the Fed's balance
sheet and regulatory sticks and carrots.
"Bernanke and Geithner need to jointly make an announcement
of a coordinated set of measures to rebuild confidence and
economic fundamentals," Wadle told clients. A Fed press
statement at this point would fall short.
Desperate times call for desperate remedies. But not
everyone agrees that it is time to press the panic button.
Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said their
measures of financial stress are rising but are not as elevated
as during previous market slumps. So the urgency for the Fed to
ease is not as great.
And some seasoned market-watchers are convinced that there
is little policy makers can do in any case in the short term to
redress what are deep-seated global imbalances in savings and
investment.
Charles Dumas, chief economist and chairman of Lombard
Street Research, a macroeconomics forecasting consultancy in
London, is convinced the world is headed for recession in 2012
because countries with excess savings are doing too little to
consume and import more from economies such as the United States
that need to save more.
Japan had tried and failed for 20 years to stoke domestic
consumption; hopes that China would switch its engine of growth
to homegrown demand were similarly fanciful, Dumas said. But the
greatest measure of blame attached to Germany, he argued.
"You can produce fancy economic solutions until you are blue
in the face, but they won't work until Germany gets out and
starts spending," Dumas said. "And they won't do it."
