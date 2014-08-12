KIEV Aug 12 A humanitarian convoy, including a
big consignment of aid from Russia which left for Ukraine on
Tuesday, will be accompanied by representatives of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe inside
Ukraine, a mediator said.
The Russian cargo as well as aid from the United States and
the European Union would be delivered under the auspices of the
International Red Cross and escorted by OSCE representatives
through north-eastern Ukraine to the city of Luhansk, former
Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma told Interfax news agency.
